Metlife (NYSE:MET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MetLife has been performing well, led by prudent underwriting and expense management. Its efforts to streamline business and focus on core operations are impressive. Acquisitions made by the company will likely diversify its business. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Nevertheless, its disciplined capital deployment via buybacks and dividend payments is impressive. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern. Also, the company's net investment income might continue to decline due to lower interest rates, which will likely weigh on investment yields. Nevertheless, MetLife’s operating earnings of $1.58 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.97% and also improved 6.7% year over year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

MET opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Metlife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Metlife by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Metlife by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

