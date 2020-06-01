PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer exited the first quarter on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed modest performance by its core Discover & Analytics Solutions unit in the quarter under review. Modest growth in Europe and United States is also encouraging. The Meizheng Group buyout is an added positive. Further, expansion in gross margin buoys optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN also paints a bright picture. PerkinElmer has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, negative currency movements impacted the company’s top line in the quarter under review. Further, Diagnostics segment displayed weak performance in the first quarter. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 126,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

