Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined 4.1% and 56.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The decline was primarily due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on its business. Also, intense competition from larger hotel chains and alternative hospitality providers remains a concern. The company has also been facing high expenses from its franchise operations. Of late, earning estimates for 2020 have moved down. However, it is refocusing on core customers in spite of maintaining focus on fleeting customers. Its initiatives toward controlling cost and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are also encouraging. “

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $12,753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.