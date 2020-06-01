PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $62.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,249. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 269,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

