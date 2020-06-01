Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.