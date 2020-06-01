Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $166.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

VRSK opened at $172.68 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

