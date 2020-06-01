Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

KOS opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $737.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782,118 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

