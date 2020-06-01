AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Receives $198.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE:AVB opened at $156.01 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after buying an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after buying an additional 786,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after buying an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,892,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

