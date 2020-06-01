AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

