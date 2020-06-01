AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

ONE Gas Inc Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $612,000 Position in Quidel Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF
Mdu Resources Group Inc Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Workday Price Target Raised to $190.00
