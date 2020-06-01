Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$30.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24.

TSE SU opened at C$23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.71. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.6791578 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.03%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

