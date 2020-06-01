Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $145.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ALGT opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

