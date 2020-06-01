Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $46.53

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.53.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

