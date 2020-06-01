-$0.09 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,587,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

