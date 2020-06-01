Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $243.95

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.95.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $224.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total value of $980,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,551.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,842 shares of company stock worth $18,554,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,865,000 after buying an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.