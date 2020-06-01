Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PPL by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPL by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

