$0.43 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

EHC opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

