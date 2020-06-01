$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

