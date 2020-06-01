Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $17.69

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

