Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

