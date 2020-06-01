Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.