$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,007 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

