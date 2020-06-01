Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

