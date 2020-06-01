JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $82.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NYSE ORA opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,815,000 after buying an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,503,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 524,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

