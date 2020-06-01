Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.33 ($57.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

ETR:CCAP opened at €18.13 ($21.08) on Monday. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €14.92 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $389.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

