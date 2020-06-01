Insider Selling: Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Director Sells C$435,000.00 in Stock

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.75, for a total value of C$435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,400 shares in the company, valued at C$17,386,950.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of Keyera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$617,911.00.

TSE:KEY opened at C$21.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.49. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Keyera Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

