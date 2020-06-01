Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

