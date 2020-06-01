Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $448,636.65 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $72.11 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

