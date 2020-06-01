Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.00 on Monday. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,388,296 shares of company stock worth $39,894,665 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,678,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

