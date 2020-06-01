Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,919 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of RBC Bearings worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 43.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

