Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 47,134 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $81.72 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

