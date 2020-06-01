Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,053 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

