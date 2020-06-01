ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of ATN International worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATNI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ATN International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 0.18. ATN International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.