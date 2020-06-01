Aperio Group LLC Has $295,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

