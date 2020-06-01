American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

