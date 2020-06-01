SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $74,000 in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 18.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.16 on Monday. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.