SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $74,000 in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 18.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 42,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.16 on Monday. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies Price Target to $82.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies Price Target to $82.00
Corestate Capital Holding SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Corestate Capital Holding SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Insider Selling: Keyera Corp Director Sells C$435,000.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Keyera Corp Director Sells C$435,000.00 in Stock
Altice USA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Altice USA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp Insider Sells $448,636.65 in Stock
Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp Insider Sells $448,636.65 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report