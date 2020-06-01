American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 452,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

