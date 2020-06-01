Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 43.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 63.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 175,474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Palomar by 40.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 399,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 115,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $565,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,201,492 shares of company stock valued at $73,057,674. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $74.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

