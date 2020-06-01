Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 425. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 394.70 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 379.54 ($4.99), with a volume of 589125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.10 ($5.09).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boohoo Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353.21 ($4.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

