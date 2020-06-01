SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

