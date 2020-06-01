Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Exantas Capital worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 270.63 and a quick ratio of 270.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

