SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

