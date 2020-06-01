Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 515,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,670 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $21.53 on Monday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

