Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,067 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

