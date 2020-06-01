Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

