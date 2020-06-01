Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $594,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

