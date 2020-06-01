Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKI. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,477,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

