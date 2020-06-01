Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 31.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.