West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.02. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

