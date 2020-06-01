1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 201,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

In other news, insider James Murchie acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

NYSE:FIF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.