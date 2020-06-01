Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

HTUS opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Hull Tactical US ETF has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

